How public is betting Tuesday’s ‘First Four’ games

March Madness is finally here and the NCAA Tournament will officially get underway this evening with the first two games of the ‘First Four’ round. People generally skip right over this part in anticipation of the chaos on Thursday and Friday, but consider these games like an appetizer to get you ready for the larger meal.

If you’re looking to take a position on this game, which you probably are since you clicked on this article, here’s a look at where the public betting action has gone so far as we get closer to game time. All odds and info are via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Point Spread

SWAC Champion Tournament Texas Southern is in the First Four for a second year in a row and finds itself as a 3.5-point favorite over Southland Champion Texas A&M-Corpus Christi. 58% of the bets are on the Tigers to cover while 73% of the handle are on the Tigers

Point Total

The total is 136, with 52% of the handle on the under and 51% of the bets on the over.

Moneyline

Texas Southern is at -160, with 75% of the bets and 53% of the handle on the Tigers. That makes the Islanders a +140 underdog.



Is the public right?

The bets side of this is correct. Texas Southern plays pretty well on the defensive end and have held opponents to just 44.9% in effective field goal shooting. The Tigers should stifle the Islanders offensively and establish a cushion to cover.

No. 12 Indiana vs. No. 12 Wyoming: 9:10 p.m. ET, truTV

Point spread

Indiana enters as a four-point favorite over Wyoming tonight. 88% of the handle and 85% of the bets are on the Hoosiers to cover here.

Point Total

The total is 132, with 67% of the handle is on the over and 53% of the bets are on the under.

Moneyline

Indiana is at -180, with 91% of the handle and 83% of the bets on the Hoosiers. The makes the Cowboys a +155 underdog.

Is the public right?

Follow the bets on the under here. Both of these teams are stronger defensively, especially Indiana, who is ranked 21st in defensive adjusted efficiency. Expect a low scoring ballgame where both teams finish with under 65 points.

