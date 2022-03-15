Ja Morant, Malcolm Brogdon, CJ McCollum headline NBA injury report for Tuesday, March 15

We’ve only got four games on Tuesday’s NBA slate, with Suns-Pelicans being the only national TV game. Here’s Tuesday’s injury report in the association, along with the relevant fantasy and betting implications.

NBA Injury Report: March 15

Ja Morant (back) doubtful

Morant has been dealing with back issues from time to time this season, and is unlikely to play Tuesday. Look for Tyus Jones and Desmond Bane to take on bigger roles in the offense with Morant unlikely to suit up.

Malcolm Brogdon (concussion) questionable

Chris Duarte (toe) questionable

Goga Bitadze (foot) questionable

Lance Stephenson (ankle)

The bulk of Indiana’s rotation is questionable, which means Tyrese Haliburton and Buddy Hield are solid fantasy/DFS options for Tuesday’s lineups.

Seth Curry (ankle) questionable

Cam Thomas (back) questionable

Curry and Thomas are questionable and if they both sit out, look for Patty Mills and Kyrie Irving to be bigger factors offensively against a poor Magic team.

Jalen Suggs (ankle) questionable

Gary Harris (knee) questionable

With Suggs and Harris questionable, Cole Anthony and R.J. Hampton could take on bigger roles offensively. They’d be value plays in fantasy/DFS lineups.

Killian Hayes (groin) probable

Hayes is probable, so he’ll likely eat into Cory Joseph’s minutes in Tuesday’s game.

Caleb Martin (knee) OUT

Jimmy Butler (illness) available

Butler is back, while Martin is out. Tyler Herro and Duncan Robinson remain great plays, though the former is more bankable with his all-around game.

Cameron Johnson (quad) OUT

Johnson continues to sit out with a quad injury, elevating Mikal Bridges and Jae Crowder in fantasy/DFS contests.

CJ McCollum (protocols) questionable

McCollum is questionable, meaning he’s either close to being cleared or will be cleared and his status comes down to conditioning. If he sits, Devonte’ Graham is the replacement option.