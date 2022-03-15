Ja Morant, Malcolm Brogdon, CJ McCollum headline NBA injury report for Tuesday, March 15

We’ve only got four games on Tuesday’s NBA slate, with Suns-Pelicans being the only national TV game. Here’s Tuesday’s injury report in the association, along with the relevant fantasy and betting implications.
NBA Injury Report: March 15
Memphis Grizzlies vs. Indiana Pacers
Ja Morant (back) doubtful
Morant has been dealing with back issues from time to time this season, and is unlikely to play Tuesday. Look for Tyus Jones and Desmond Bane to take on bigger roles in the offense with Morant unlikely to suit up.
Malcolm Brogdon (concussion) questionable
Chris Duarte (toe) questionable
Goga Bitadze (foot) questionable
Lance Stephenson (ankle)
The bulk of Indiana’s rotation is questionable, which means Tyrese Haliburton and Buddy Hield are solid fantasy/DFS options for Tuesday’s lineups.
Brooklyn Nets vs. Orlando Magic
Seth Curry (ankle) questionable
Cam Thomas (back) questionable
Curry and Thomas are questionable and if they both sit out, look for Patty Mills and Kyrie Irving to be bigger factors offensively against a poor Magic team.
Jalen Suggs (ankle) questionable
Gary Harris (knee) questionable
With Suggs and Harris questionable, Cole Anthony and R.J. Hampton could take on bigger roles offensively. They’d be value plays in fantasy/DFS lineups.
Detroit Pistons vs. Miami Heat
Killian Hayes (groin) probable
Hayes is probable, so he’ll likely eat into Cory Joseph’s minutes in Tuesday’s game.
Caleb Martin (knee) OUT
Jimmy Butler (illness) available
Butler is back, while Martin is out. Tyler Herro and Duncan Robinson remain great plays, though the former is more bankable with his all-around game.
Phoenix Suns vs. New Orleans Pelicans
Cameron Johnson (quad) OUT
Johnson continues to sit out with a quad injury, elevating Mikal Bridges and Jae Crowder in fantasy/DFS contests.
CJ McCollum (protocols) questionable
McCollum is questionable, meaning he’s either close to being cleared or will be cleared and his status comes down to conditioning. If he sits, Devonte’ Graham is the replacement option.