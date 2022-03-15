First Four odds for the 2022 NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament

For the first time, the NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship will have a First Four as well. And just like the men’s tournament since 2011, four teams will be added to the first round of the tournament after four “play-in” games that aren’t officially called play-in games.

While the men’s tournament will play all four games at their traditional home of Dayton Arena in Ohio, the women’s tournament will host these games at the regional site where the team will play two days after a victory. For the No. 16 seeds, that will be at the site of the No. 1 seed in their region. For the No. 11 seeds, it will be where the No. 3 seeded team in that region is the designated host.

But the format for both the men’s and women’s First Four is the same: The bottom four automatic bid teams from winning their conference, and the bottom four at-large teams picked by the selection committee, will face off to advance to the main draw of the bracket.

Here are the complete odds to win the 2022 NCAA Women’s First Four from DraftKings Sportsbook.

No. 16 Incarnate Word vs. No. 16 Howard

Spread: Howard -8.5

Total: 120.5

No. 11 DePaul vs. No. 11 Dayton

Spread: Depaul -3

Total: 153.5

No. 16 Mount Saint Mary’s vs No. 16 Longwood

Spread: Longwood -4.5

Total: 135.5

No. 11 Florida State vs. No. 11 Missouri State

Spread: Missouri State -1.5

Total: 121.5

