NFL announces 2022 draft compensatory picks to 16 teams

The NFL announced compensatory picks in the 2022 NFL Draft for 16 teams on Tuesday, per a memo they distributed. Compensatory picks are awarded to teams by a formula that the NFL has that is kept secret. The basis for selection relates to free agency and players signing new deals with other teams. Teams are awarded compensatory picks for having players that fall under the compensatory free agent status sign new deals with other teams. Teams can also earn compensatory picks if they hire a minority candidate from another team into a similar or better role in their organization.

For 2022, the Arizona Cardinals, Atlanta Falcons, Baltimore Ravens, Cleveland Browns, Dallas Cowboys, Detroit Lions, Green Bay Packers, Indianapolis Colts, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, Los Angeles Rams, Pittsburgh Steelers, San Francisco 49ers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Tennessee Titans all received a least one compensatory pick. The picks will fall between the third and seventh rounds of the upcoming draft.

The Chargers and the Rams led the pack with 4 compensatory picks in the memo. The best compensatory pick went to the Lions who were awarded the 97th overall pick which is at the backend of the third round.