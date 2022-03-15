2022 CBI: Bracket, how to watch, dates, game times, live streaming info, odds, and more

The College Basketball Invitational is a third-tier bracket for teams who are not selected for the NCAA Tournament or the NIT, which features 16 teams. This year’s CBI will take place from March 19-23, with all games being played at the Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida. The Drake Bulldogs hold the top seed.

The first round and quarterfinals will be available to stream on FloSports.tv, which is a subscription-based live streaming site, with the semifinals and championship game airing on ESPN2.

Here’s a look at the full CBI bracket for the 2022 edition. We’ll add odds for each of these games once they’re available from DraftKings Sportsbook.

2022 CBI opening round matchups

No. 1 Drake vs. No. 16 Purdue Ft. Wayne

No. 8 VMI vs. No. 9 UNC Wilmington

No. 4. Stephen F. Austin vs. No. 13 UNC Asheville

No. 5 Florida Atlantic vs. No. 12 Northern Colorado

No. 2 Middle Tennessee vs. No. 15 California Baptist

No. 7 UNC Greensboro vs. No. 10 Boston University

No. 3 Ohio vs. No. 14 Rice

No. 6 Abilene Christian vs. No. 11 Troy