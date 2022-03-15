March Madness bracket: Final scores, winners for every game in 2022 NCAA Tournament

The 2022 NCAA Tournament is finally here. Selection Sunday has passed and the field of 68 has been determined. The four play-in games take place on Tuesday and Wednesday before the first round gets started in full on Thursday, March 17th. The Gonzaga Bulldogs drew the No. 1 overall seed for the tournament and look to defend their championship from 2021.

The tournament will run from now until the championship game that will be held on Monday, April 4th. The first two rounds will be held at regional sites across the country. This regional system is used until the Final Four. The action then moves to the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana for the two semifinal games on Saturday, April 2nd. The national title game is two days later and we will crown a new champion.

Below, we are tracking the results from every game and updating the bracket as the games unfold. All pre-game odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

First Four

Tue, Mar 15

#16 Texas A&M-CC vs. #16 Texas Southern (-3.5, 136.5)

#12 Indiana (-4.5, 132.5) vs. #12 Wyoming

Wed, Mar 16

#16 Bryant vs. #16 Wright State (-3.5)

#11 Notre Dame (-1) vs. #11 Rutgers