Who advanced into first round of NCAA Tournament from First Four?

The First Four games officially kick off the NCAA Tournament ever since the field expanded to 68 teams. This year’s First Four games are Texas A&M-Corpus Christi vs. Texas Southern, Wyoming vs. Indiana, Bryant vs. Wright State and Notre Dame vs. Rutgers. The matchups between the No. 16 seeds will be for a spot in the South and Midwest Regions, while the at-large games will place teams in the West and East regions.

Here’s a look at the First Four games in 2022. Odds are via DraftKings Sportsbook.

NCAA Tournament: First Four results

No. 16 Texas A&M Corpus Christi vs. No. 16 Texas Southern

Spread: Texas Southern -3.5

TV Info: 6:40 p.m. ET, truTV, Tuesday

Final Score: Texas Southern 76, Texas A&M CC 67

First Round matchup: No. 1 Kansas vs. No. 16 Texas Southern

Texas Southern advances out of the First Four to face Kansas in the first round of the tournament. The Tigers covered the spread at 3.5 points on DraftKings Sportsbook. The game was tight most of the way before Texas Southern pulled away later in the second half. CC made it interesting late in the game but wasn’t able to capitalize.

No. 12 Indiana vs. No. 12 Wyoming

Spread: Indiana -4.5

TV Info: 9:10 p.m. ET, truTV, Tuesday

Final Score: TBD

First Round matchup: TBD

No. 16 Bryant vs. No. 16 Wright State

Spread: Wright State -3.5

TV Info: 6:40 p.m. ET truTV, Wednesday

Final Score: TBD

First Round matchup: TBD

No. 11 Notre Dame vs. No. 11 Rutgers

Spread: Notre Dame -1

TV Info: 9:10 p.m. ET, truTV, Wednesday

Final Score: TBD

First Round matchup: TBD

