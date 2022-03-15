2022 The Basketball Classic: Bracket, how to watch, dates, game times, live streaming info, odds, and more

The first round of The Basketball Classic tipped off on Tuesday night. The tournament, which replaced the CollegeInsider.com Tournament (CIT), was originally scheduled to include 32 teams, but only 21 teams were present when the field was unveiled on March 13.

All first-round games will be played on campus sites and streamed on ESPN+. In lieu of a traditional bracket, matchups are set after each round. Future round hosts are determined at least in part by the first-round game attendance. The Wofford Terriers have received a first-round bye and will host an undetermined opponent in the second round on March 18. The tournament’s semifinals are scheduled for March 29, and the championship game will be played on March 31.

Here’s a look at the full schedule for the first round of The Basketball Classic. We’ll add odds for each of these games once they’re available from DraftKings Sportsbook.

2022 The Basketball Classic first-round matchups

USC Upstate 80, Appalachian State 74

Detroit (14-15) @ Florida Gulf Coast (21-11), March 16, 7:00 p.m. ET

UMES (11-15) @ Coastal Carolina (16-13), March 16, 7:00 p.m. ET

Merrimack (14-16) @ UMBC (18-14), March 16, 7:30 p.m. ET

Morgan State (13-14) @ Youngstown State (18-14), March 16, 8:00 p.m. ET

Southeastern Louisiana (19-14) @ South Alabama (19-11), March 16, 8:00 p.m. ET

Kent State (23-10) @ Southern Utah (19-11), March 16, 9:00 p.m. ET

Eastern Washington (18-15) @ Fresno State (19-13), March 17, 10:00 p.m. ET

Western Illinois (16-15) @ UTEP (19-13), March 19, 3:00 p.m. ET

New Orleans (18-13) @ Portland (18-14), March 19, 10:00 p.m. ET