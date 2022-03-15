NIT bracket: Final scores, winners for every game in 2022 National Invitation Tournament

The 2022 NIT Tournament kicked off on Tuesday, March 15th, and 32 teams will play on the campus of the higher-seeded team for the first three rounds. Each quadrant of the bracket has four seeded teams and four non-seeded teams.

Once the NIT Final Four begins, the semifinals and final return to their traditional home of Madison Square Garden in New York City. The 2021 season was the first time the NIT was not held in Manhattan after being relegated to Texas due to COVID-19.

The tournament will run from now until the championship game on March 31st at MSG.

Below, we are tracking the results from every game and updating the NIT bracket as games unfold. All pre-game odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

First Round

Tue, Mar 15

No. 1 Oklahoma 89, Missouri State 72

No. 3 VCU vs. Princeton: 7 p.m., ESPNU (VCU -7.5, Total 142.5)

No. 4 Vanderbilt vs. Belmont: 7 p.m., ESPN2 (Vanderbilt -2.5, Total 148.5)

No. 2 North Texas vs. Texas State: 8 p.m., ESPN+ (North Texas -8, Total 118.5)

No. 2 Xavier vs. Cleveland State: 9 p.m., ESPNU (Xavier -1, Total 148)

No. 4 Utah State vs. Oregon: 9 p.m., ESPN (Utah State -5, Total 145.5)

No. 1 Texas A&M vs. Alcorn State: 9 p.m., ESPN2 (A&M -18.5, Total 139.5)

No. 4 Colorado vs. St. Bonaventure: 9 p.m., ESPN2 (Colorado -3.5, Total 138.5)

No. 4 Washington State vs. Santa Clara: 9 p.m., ESPNU (Santa Clara -3.5, Total 151.5)

Wed, Mar 16

No. 2 Wake Forest vs. Towson: 7 p.m., ESPN+

No. 3 Mississippi State at Virginia: 7 p.m., ESPN2

No. 1 Dayton at Toledo: 7 p.m., ESPN+

No. 3 Saint Louis vs. Northern Iowa: 8 p.m., ESPN+

No. 1 SMU vs. Nicholls: 8 p.m., ESPN+

No. 3 Florida vs. Iona: 9 p.m., ESPN2

No. 2 BYU vs. Long Beach St.: 9 p.m., ESPN+