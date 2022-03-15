Jimmy Butler leaves Tuesday’s game vs. Pistons with ankle injury

The Miami Heat will be without Jimmy Butler for the rest of Tuesday’s game against the Detroit Pistons after the star forward left with an ankle injury. Butler will not return to the game.

Status alert: Jimmy Butler (ankle) won't return Tuesday. — Underdog NBA (@Underdog__NBA) March 16, 2022

This is yet another setback for Butler, who has missed time this season with a variety of ailments. The forward recently dealt with an illness and a toe injury, but also had knee and tailbone issues earlier in the year. We’ll see if this ankle injury is anything serious or if the Heat are being extra cautious.

Gabe Vincent started the second half for Butler, and is likely to be getting heavy minutes if the star is out for some time. Tyler Herro continues to be a force off the bench and could be in line for more offensive opportunities if Butler misses extended time.

The Heat have managed to stay afloat despite a lot of injuries, so fading Miami won’t be the best idea for bettors. Back the team to keep playing well, although it might be alright to bet against Miami when they play top teams if Butler is out.