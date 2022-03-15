Report: Yankees, Anthony Rizzo agree on two-year, $32 million deal

The New York Yankees and 1B Anthony Rizzo have reached an agreement on a one-year contract, per ESPN’s Jesse Rogers. The Bronx Bombers acquired Rizzo in a mid-season trade with the Chicago Cubs. There was a point where the Yankees were rumored to be pursuing free agent 1B Freddie Freeman from the Braves. Those rumors likely get squashed with the news Rizzo will re-sign with the team.

Update — Per Jon Heyman, the Rizzo contract is for two years and worth $32 million.

The Yankees recently acquired 3B Josh Donaldson and INF Isiah Kiner-Falefa from the Minnesota Twins. That gives New York plenty of options in the infield with Donaldson, IKF, Gleyber Torres, DJ LeMahieu and Rizzo, plus Luke Voit and a few potential prospects. This doesn’t mean the Yankees aren’t still looking to sign SS Carlos Correa. It does seem like Correa is becoming more of an afterthought for GM Brian Cashman, but you can never count the Yanks out.

If the Yankees were to enter the 2022 MLB season today, their lineup could look something like this:

DJ LeMahieu

Aaron Judge

Anthony Rizzo

Giancarlo Stanton

Josh Donaldson

Joey Gallo

Gleyber Torres

Isiah Kiner-Falefa

Kyle Higashioka

That isn’t a world-ending type of lineup, but it also isn’t a bad 1-7 after adding Rizzo back and Donaldson in the fold.