F1 schedule: Bahrain Grand Prix practice, qualifying, race date, time, odds, starting lineup

Formula One’s 2022 season is set to kick off by heading to Bahrain for the Bahrain Grand Prix. The race is scheduled for Sunday, March 20, but we’ve got two days of activities ahead of the actual race.

The weekend gets started Friday morning with a pair of practice runs. The drivers hit the course at 8 a.m. ET for practice 1 and then again at 11 a.m. for practice 2. There will be a third practice run at 8 a.m. on Saturday, followed by qualifying at 11 a.m. The race runs on Sunday at 11 a.m.

All events will broadcast on ESPN2 and ESPN3, and will be available for live stream at WatchESPN. If you don’t have an ESPN subscription to access WatchESPN, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

Max Verstappen is the current favorite to win this year’s Bahrain Grand Prix, with odds at +175 at DraftKings Sportsbook. Lewis Hamilton, the race winner for the last three years straight, comes in just a touch behind Verstappen on the board at +235. Charles LeClerc and Ferrari teammate Carlos Sainz come in at +550 and +800, respectively.

Here’s the complete schedule for this weekend. All times below are ET.

Bahrain Grand Prix weekend schedule

Friday, March 18

8:00-9:00 a.m. — Practice 1 — ESPNU, WatchESPN

11:00-12:00 p.m. — Practice 2 — ESPNU, WatchESPN

Saturday, March 19

8:00-9:00 a.m. — Practice 3 — ESPN2, WatchESPN

11:00-12 p.m. — Qualifying— ESPN2, WatchESPN

Sunday, March 20

11:00-1:00 p.m. — Bahrain Grand Prix race — ESPN2, WatchESPN