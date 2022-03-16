Kris Bryant joining Rockies on seven-year, $182 million deal

Free agent 3B/OF Kris Bryant has signed a contract with the Colorado Rockies, per Jon Heyman. The deal is for seven years and $182 million, per Jeff Passan.

Third baseman Kris Bryant and the Colorado Rockies are in agreement on a seven-year, $182 million contract, sources familiar with the deal tell ESPN. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) March 16, 2022

After a terrible 2020 season, Bryant got back to hitting the ball with authority in 2021, racking up 57 extra-base hits in 144 games split between the Cubs and the Giants. His 10.3 barrel rate was nearly double his 2020 mark, and he also hit .471 during San Francisco’s five-game NLDS against the Dodgers.

Bryant turned into one of the game’s best hitters quickly upon his 2015 debut with Chicago. He was the Rookie of the Year that season, the NL MVP in 2016 and turned in another top-10 finish in the MVP voting in 2017. From there, he has been beset by various hand, wrist and shoulder maladies that have caused his production to fall.

Bryant is heading into his age-30 season and while he has played all three outfield spots and each of the corners on the infield, he doesn’t really excel at any position. His calling card is his bat. He probably won’t ever again reach those peaks of 2016 and 2017, but when he is healthy like he was in 2021, Bryant is a fearsome force at the plate.