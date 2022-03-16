Von Miller to sign 6-year contract with Bills, per report

Update: We’ve got more details on Miller’s contract, and it makes more sense now for the Bills. The deal is essentially a three-year contract, since there are $52 million in total guarantees and the contract will pay Miller $53 million over the first three years. It’s still an awesome deal, but it’s not the $120 million payday many expected when the news first broke.

Von Miller six-year, $120 million max value Buffalo Bills contract has a $53 million payout in first three years, $32 million fully guaranteed at signing, $52 million in total guarantees, per league source. Great deal for veteran pass rusher #BillsMafia — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) March 16, 2022

Free agent pass rusher Von Miller has agreed to a monster deal with the Buffalo Bills, according to Ian Rapoport. The deal is worth a reported $120 million over six years.

Miller was drafted in the first round of the 2011 NFL Draft by the Denver Broncos, and played there until midway through the 2021 season when the Los Angeles Rams acquired him for a second- and third-round pick. Despite some recent injury troubles, the 32-year old still proved to be a potent pass rusher. He had an offer to stay with the Rams, and the market for his services was a competitive one.

2021 performance

In seven games with the Broncos last season, Miller had 4.5 sacks. After joining the Rams, he added another five to his season total. Miller’s been terrorizing opposing quarterbacks since coming into the league. The three-time All-Pro recorded double-digit sack totals in seven of his first eight seasons, including 18.5 in 2012. He was a crucial part of the Broncos’ championship team in 2014, winning Super Bowl 50, and he was just the fourth linebacker in history to be named Super Bowl MVP.

What it means for Buffalo Bills

The Bills get a dominant presence on their defensive line that offenses will have to double team. He should help open up their defense and get defensive tackle Ed Oliver some cleaner paths to help slow down the run game or get to the quarterback. At the very least he will be able to help the Bills' young pass rushers develop. Miller should be able to keep the Bills defense as reliable and good as it has been in recent years.