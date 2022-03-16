Chandler Jones to sign with Raiders, per report

The Las Vegas Raiders signed free agent edge rusher Chandler Jones, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. One of the most dominant pass rushers playing today, Jones was universally considered to be one of the best free agents available this year.

2021 performance

The former Arizona Cardinals pass rusher finished with 10.5 sacks last season, the second-highest total on the team. Injuries limited Jones’ campaign to just five games in 2020, but the year before that he had a career-high 19 sacks. He’s got 107.5 through his 10-year career.

Jones spent his first four seasons in the league with the New England Patriots, before coming to the Cardinals in 2016 and spending the last six seasons there.

What it means for Raiders

The Raiders sent Yannick Ngakoue to the Colts in a trade CB Rock Ya-Sin after acquiring Jones. They’ll get help in the secondary while pairing Jones with Maxx Crosby in a division where they’ll face Patrick Mahomes, Justin Herbert and Russell Wilson three six times a season.