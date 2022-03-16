Juventus vs. Villarreal: Live stream, start time, aggregate score for UCL Round of 16 match

Juventus will host La Liga side Villarreal in the second leg of their UCL Round of 16 tie, as both teams come in deadlocked at 1-1 on aggregate. The match will be shown on Univision and TUDN, with streaming options on Paramount+ and fuboTV. The action kicks off on Wednesday, March 16 at 4:00 p.m. ET.

Juventus took an early lead as Dusan Vlahovic found the back of the net just 31 seconds into the match. It took a while, but Villarreal finally found an equalizer in the 66th minute by way of Dani Parejo, leveling the match at 1-1.

Since UEFA got rid of the away goals rule for all its competitions last year, both teams will come into the second leg on level terms as Juventus’ lone goal won’t hold any extra weight. They’ll play 90 minutes plus extra time and penalties if needed, but the winner of this second leg will advance to the quarterfinals.

Villarreal was just dealt a huge blow to their squad as it was revealed that left back Alberto Moreno suffered an ACL tear during their La Liga match against Osasuna last weekend. It’s a season-ending injury for the 29-year-old, and puts a wrench in manager Unai Emery’s plans for the clash with Juventus, and beyond. Moreno is a staple in the Villarreal lineup, having made 35 appearances this season while notching six goals and four assists for the Spanish side.

Juventus is in a similar boat as they lost American midfielder Weston McKennie to a foot injury that will sideline the USMNT star for the rest of the season. The Texan has made 20 appearances in Serie A play this season, notching three goals for his side. He also featured in six of the seven matches in UCL play for Juventus, missing their final group stage match against Malmo due to a knee injury.

How to watch Juventus v. Villarreal

Date: Wednesday, March 16

Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: Univision, TUDN

Live stream: Paramount+, fuboTV

Juventus v. Villarreal odds at DraftKings Sportsbook

Juventus: -120

Draw: +255

Villarreal: +330