Lille v. Chelsea: Live stream, start time, aggregate score for UCL Round of 16 match

Lille OSC will play host to EPL giants Chelsea FC in the second leg of their Round of 16 clash on Wednesday, March 16. Kickoff is set for 4:00 p.m. ET at Stade Pierre-Mauroy in France as the seventh-place Ligue 1 team looks to claw back from a 2-0 deficit. The match will be shown on CBS and Galavision, with streaming options on Paramount+ and fuboTV.

A strong showing at Stamford Bridge put the Blues at a big advantage with a 2-0 win in the first leg, thanks to goals from Kai Havertz and USMNT star Christian Pulisic. However, their hopes in the second leg could be in jeopardy after the UK placed sanctions on Roman Abramovich and all of his assets, which includes Chelsea.

The sanctions were handed down to Abramovich due to his ties with Vladimir Putin and the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Since Abramovich has 100 percent ownership, Chelsea would also normally be considered a frozen asset, but the UK government issued a license to the club which allows them to continue in a limited capacity with certain restrictions.

One of those restrictions is a £20,000 travel budget for games away from Stamford Bridge, which could pose a massive problem for the Blues as they travel to France ahead of Wednesday’s big clash. Regardless of the limitations, the recent Club World Cup winners will travel to Stade Pierre-Mauroy in hopes of defending their 2-0 lead and advancing to the UCL quarterfinals.

Lille has only reached the Round of 16 in UCL play once before, when they were eliminated by EPL side Manchester United with a 2-0 aggregate. They’ve qualified for Champions League several times since then, but have never advanced past the group stage again until now.

How to watch Lille v. Chelsea

Date: Wednesday, March 16

Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS, Galavision

Live stream: Paramount+, fuboTV

Lille v. Chelsea odds at DraftKings Sportsbook

Lille OSC: +340

Draw: +260

Chelsea: -120