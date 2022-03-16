 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Lille v. Chelsea: Live stream, start time, aggregate score for UCL Round of 16 match

We look ahead to the Round of 16 second leg between Lille and Chelsea as the Blues hold a 2-0 lead after the first leg at Stamford Bridge.

By Ryan Sanders

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Chelsea FC v Lille OSC: Round Of Sixteen Leg One - UEFA Champions League Photo by Chris Lee - Chelsea FC/Chelsea FC via Getty Images

Lille OSC will play host to EPL giants Chelsea FC in the second leg of their Round of 16 clash on Wednesday, March 16. Kickoff is set for 4:00 p.m. ET at Stade Pierre-Mauroy in France as the seventh-place Ligue 1 team looks to claw back from a 2-0 deficit. The match will be shown on CBS and Galavision, with streaming options on Paramount+ and fuboTV.

A strong showing at Stamford Bridge put the Blues at a big advantage with a 2-0 win in the first leg, thanks to goals from Kai Havertz and USMNT star Christian Pulisic. However, their hopes in the second leg could be in jeopardy after the UK placed sanctions on Roman Abramovich and all of his assets, which includes Chelsea.

The sanctions were handed down to Abramovich due to his ties with Vladimir Putin and the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Since Abramovich has 100 percent ownership, Chelsea would also normally be considered a frozen asset, but the UK government issued a license to the club which allows them to continue in a limited capacity with certain restrictions.

One of those restrictions is a £20,000 travel budget for games away from Stamford Bridge, which could pose a massive problem for the Blues as they travel to France ahead of Wednesday’s big clash. Regardless of the limitations, the recent Club World Cup winners will travel to Stade Pierre-Mauroy in hopes of defending their 2-0 lead and advancing to the UCL quarterfinals.

Lille has only reached the Round of 16 in UCL play once before, when they were eliminated by EPL side Manchester United with a 2-0 aggregate. They’ve qualified for Champions League several times since then, but have never advanced past the group stage again until now.

How to watch Lille v. Chelsea

Date: Wednesday, March 16
Time: 4:00 p.m. ET
TV channel: CBS, Galavision
Live stream: Paramount+, fuboTV

Lille v. Chelsea odds at DraftKings Sportsbook

Lille OSC: +340
Draw: +260
Chelsea: -120

More From DraftKings Nation