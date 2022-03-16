March Madness First Four: How to watch, what to watch for No. 16 Bryant vs. No. 16 Wright State

The Bryant Bulldogs and Wright State Raiders are set to face off in an NCAA Tournament play-in game on Wednesday, March 16th. The game will tip-off at 6:40 p.m. ET from the UD Arena in Dayton, Ohio, and will be broadcast on truTV. The winner of this First Four matchup will face No. 1 Arizona in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

No. 16 Bryant vs. No. 16 Wright State

Date: Wednesday, March 16

Tip-off time: 6:40 p.m. ET

TV channel: truTV

Live stream: truTV Watch, truTV App

Bryant went 22-9 in the regular season and dominated their conference tournament, taking down No. 2 Wagner 70-43. The Bulldogs were led by senior guard Peter Kiss, who averaged 25.1 points and 1.6 steals per game. Bryant has gone 16-1 in their past 17 games due to their offensive rebounding percentage, which ranks 43rd in the nation. The biggest problem is that 12.7% of their shots are blocked, 10th highest.

Wright State went 22-9 in the regular season and won their conference tournament as the No. 4 seed. They showed determination, perseverance and grit, which will all have to be on display to win this matchup and take on No. 1 Arizona in the first round. The Raiders were top-heavy with their scoring as junior guard Tanner Holden and junior forward Grant Basile combined to average 38.3 points per game. Wright State ranks 27th in the NCAA in free throw percentage, so their best chance of getting the advantage will be by forcing their way to the charity stripe and reaping the benefits.

March Madness Odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Point spread: Wright State -3.5

Point total: 154.5

Moneyline: Wright State -165, Bryant +145

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.