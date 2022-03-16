How to watch AEW Dynamite via live stream and what to watch on the March 16th episode

AEW returns to your screens tonight with a new episode of Dynamite coming live from Freeman Coliseum in San Antonio.

We’re in for a busy show tonight as two titles will be on the line during this episode.

How to watch AEW Dynamite

Date: Wednesday, March 16th

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Network: TBS

Live stream: TBS.com/watchtbs or the TBS app

What to watch for on AEW Dynamite

We’ll have a steel cage match for the AEW Women’s World Championship as Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. will defend her belt against Thunder Rosa. These two met just 10 days ago at Revolution where Baker used the help of Rebel and Jamie Hayter to escape with the title. A few days later on last week’s Dynamite, Rosa earned herself another title opportunity by defeating Leyla Hirsch in one-on-one competition. Baker has stood at the top of the women’s division for well over nine months so we’ll see if her reign finally comes to an end.

The other championship match will feature new TNT Champion Scorpio Sky immediately put his title on the line when facing Face of the Revolution winner Wardlow. Sky successfully dethroned Sammy Guevara last week to take the belt and will face a competitor in Wardlow who made his desires to step out from MJF crystal clear last week.

Also on the show, we’ll have a pair of intriguing tag team title matches. AEW Champion Hangman Adam Page will team with AEW World Tag Team Champions Jurassic Express to face Adam Cole and reDRagon. Also, Bryan Danielson will once again team up with Jon Moxley to face Wheeler Yuta and Chuck Taylor.