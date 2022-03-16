NCAA Tournament men’s basketball full TV schedule for Wednesday, March 16

Selection Sunday has passed and the field is set for the 2022 Men’s NCAA Tournament. The field of 68 is ready to get started, but there are some play-in games to take care of before the formal tournament kicks off on Thursday, March 17th. On Wednesday, March 16th there will be two play-in games. First off, Wright State and Bryant will play for a No. 16 seed and they are followed by Rutgers and Notre Dame matching up for a No. 11 seed.

In the first game, Wright State is the 3.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. The winner will get to take a shot at No. 1 Arizona in the first round. For the second, Notre Dame is the 1-point favorite and the winner will earn the No. 11 seed and a first-round matchup against No. 6 Alabama.

March Madness TV schedule: Wednesday, March 16

No. 16 Wright State vs. No. 16 Bryant: 6:40 p.m. ET, truTV (Wright St. -3.5, Total 154)

No. 11 Rutgers vs. No. 11 Notre Dame: 9:10 p.m. ET, truTV (Notre Dame -1, Total 132)