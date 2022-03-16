NIT basketball 2022: Full TV schedule for Wednesday, March 16

The 32 teams that made the field for the NIT are itching to get on the court at Madison Square Garden in two weeks, but they’ll need to win three games to get there. Unlike the NCAA Tournament, there are no play-in games so the first round is good competition immediately. This season the games of the first three rounds of the tournament will be held at the higher seeds home arena unless it’s unavailable, which is why both Dayton and Mississippi State will start on the road despite being the seeded team.

All NIT games will be broadcast across the ESPN platforms. With a valid login, you can live stream the action on WatchESPN or using the ESPN app.

NIT TV schedule: Wednesday, March 16

7:00 p.m. ET

No. 1 Dayton at Toledo, 7 p.m. on ESPN+

No. 2 Wake Forest vs. Towson, 7 p.m. on ESPN+

No. 3 Mississippi State at Virginia, 7 p.m. on ESPN2

8:00 p.m. ET

No. 1 SMU vs. Nicholls, 8 p.m. on ESPN+

No. 3 Saint Louis vs. Northern Iowa, 8 p.m. on ESPN+

9:00 p.m. ET

No. 2 BYU vs. Long Beach State, 9 p.m. on ESPN+

No. 3 Florida vs. Iona, 9 p.m. on ESPN2