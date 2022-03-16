How to watch the 2022 NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament via free live online stream

The 2022 NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament bracket has been set! For the first time ever, the field has been expanded to 68 teams, which gives the women’s tournament the same format as the men’s tournament. And the action gets started on Wednesday, March 16th with the start of the play-in games.

The tournament will run throughout the rest of March with first and second round games on the campus of the top 16 teams, then at four pre-designated regional sites for the Sweet 16 and Elite Eight.

The action the heads to the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota, where the Final Four will feature two semifinals matchups on April 1st. The winners are then off to the National Championship game held on April 3rd.

All of the games in the tournament will be broadcast across ESPN Networks and ABC. If you prefer to watch the game via live stream, you can catch the action on WatchESPN and the ESPN app, as long as you have a valid cable log-in. There is no free stream for the games in the 2022 NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament.

You can try to take advantage of free trials from various streaming services (like fubo.tv), but make sure to time it right to get access to as many games as you can. NCAA.com will not be offering a live stream of the games as they do for the men’s tournament.