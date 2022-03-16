Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Wednesday, March 16

It’s a loaded 12-game slate in the NBA Wednesday, which means bettors have plenty of choices when it comes to player props. Here are a few props we like for today’s games, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

LeBron James over 31.5 points (-105)

This is a huge number, so it’s understandable if bettors shy away from James’ points prop. However, The King is averaging 32.8 points per game since the All-Star break and has two outings of 50 or more points in his last five games. James is averaging just 22.0 points per game against the Timberwolves in two contests, but his recent scoring run and LA’s desperation should keep this total in play.

Kevin Huerter over 2.5 3-pointer (+120)

In the last four games, Huerter has topped this line three times. He’s attempting 8.3 triples per game in that span and shooting 42.4 percent. The Hornets are one of the worst defensive teams in the league and are allowing opponents to shoot 37.5 percent from deep in their last five games. At plus money, this is a nice prop to back Wednesday.

Stephen Curry over 5.5 assists (+110)

Curry is averaging 6.4 assists per game this season and that has jumped to 6.7 per game since the All-Star break. The Warriors point guard has topped this line in the last two games and in five of the last nine. The Celtics will likely get the ball out of his hands like the Bucks did, so Curry will probably be in distributor mode for much of this game.

