NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Wednesday, March 16

It’s a 12-game slate in the NBA Wednesday, which means plenty of low-cost filler options in DFS lineups. The marquee games Wednesday are Mavericks-Nets and Celtics-Warriors on ESPN but those aren’t always the places to find the best value plays. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. It does not matter if you are playing a 50/50 or Double-Up contest, we are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Luke Kennard, Los Angeles Clippers, $5,000

Kennard sits on the high end of our value plays and has been balling lately. He’s averaging 15.8 points per game over the last four and carrying 51-54-100 shooting splits. That’s translating to 25.3 fantasy points per game over that span. The Raptors are a great defensive team when it comes to guarding the perimeter, but it’s hard to fade Kennard given his current shooting form.

Georges Niang, Philadelphia 76ers, $3,700

Niang has been on a shooting slump of late, but that hasn’t kept him from firing away. The forward is averaging 9.7 shots per game, with 7.8 of those coming from behind the arc. In the last 10 contests, the Cavaliers are allowing opponents to shoot 39.3 percent from deep. If Niang gets hot, he’s going to be the difference for many on tonight’s slate.

Hassan Whiteside, Utah Jazz, $4,900

Whiteside is going to get consistent minutes in the backup role with Udoka Azubuike out. Don’t count on him to put up the 48.8 points he got in a win over the Kings, but he represents a nice value add as a rebounder and shot-blocker. The upside is limited, but you can expect a floor of 15-20 fantasy points from Whiteside.