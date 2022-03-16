Pick against the spread, over/under for Hawks vs. Hornets on Wednesday

Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks will look to continue their winning streak tonight against LaMelo Ball and the Charlotte Hornets in a pivotal Eastern Conference matchup. In their last matchup on Jan. 23, the Hawks defeated the Hornets 113-91 at the Spectrum Center. Young led the way with 30 points (9-20 FG, 8-15 3pt), four rebounds, and four assists. The Hawks are 1-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 239.

Hawks vs. Hornets, 7:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Hornets +1

Atlanta enter tonight’s game on a three-game winning streak after defeating the Portland Trail Blazers 122-113 Monday night. Young scored 46 points and dished out 12 assists in the win, making it the second-straight game he scored 40 or more points.

The Hawks are hoping they can carry the momentum from home to the road, where they are 12-21 on the season. Atlanta has lost four out of its last five road games, with the only win coming against the Wizards. The Hawks are 0-5 against the spread in their last five road games and 0-6 ATS in their last six games. Atlanta will also not have John Collins for tonight’s game as he’s out with a hand injury.

The Hornets are on a two-game winning streak after defeating the Oklahoma City Thunder 134-116 Monday night. Charlotte received great performances from Miles Bridges and Terry Rozier, who combined for 57 points and nine three-pointers. As a team, the Hornets shot 53.3% from the field and 57.1% from three-point range.

Charlotte will now head home where it has lost three out of its last four. The Hornets are 4-2 ATS in their last six games, but 2-10 in their last 12 home games. Despite their struggles at home, the Hornets should be able to outscore the Hawks in a high-paced game.

Over/Under: Over 239

In their last three matchups this season, the total points scored were 220, 257, and 204. The total has gone over in four of the Hornets’ last five games. Meanwhile, the Hawks are 16-17 this season when it comes to the over.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.