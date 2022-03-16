Pick against the spread, over/under for 76ers vs. Cavaliers on Wednesday

Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers will go on the road tonight to play Darius Garland and the Cleveland Cavaliers. In their last matchup on Mar. 4, the Sixers defeated the Cavs 125-119 at the Wells Fargo Center. Tyrese Maxey led all scorers with 33 points on 10-of-15 shooting from the field and 5-of-6 from three-point range.

Philadelphia is a 4-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 219.

76ers vs. Cavaliers, 7:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Cavaliers +4

The Sixers will be looking to bounce back tonight after suffering a four-point defeat to the Denver Nuggets Monday night. Philadelphia jumped out to an early first quarter lead, which has been something the team hasn’t done much. However, the 76ers were outscored by 11 in the final frame, which ultimately costed them the contest.

The good news is that the Sixers are on the road, where they are 22-11 on the season and have won four out of their last five games. In those games, Philadelphia is averaging 115.8 points per game. The Sixers are 1-5 against the spread in their last six games, 19-13-1 ATS on the road this season, and 10-8 ATS as a road favorite.

As for the Cavaliers, they snapped their two-game losing streak with a nine-point overtime win at home Monday night against the Clippers. Cleveland has won two straight games at home and has one of the best home records in the NBA (21-11). The Cavs are 4-8 ATS in their last 12 games, 19-12-1 ATS at home this season, and 7-4-1 as home underdogs.

Over/Under: Under 219

In their last two matchups this season, the total points scored were 196 and 244. The total has gone over in four of the Cavaliers’ last six games, but they are 9-22-1 at home when it comes to the over this season. Meanwhile, the Sixers are 16-17 on the road when it comes to the over.

