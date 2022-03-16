Pick against the spread, over/under for Nuggets vs. Wizards on Wednesday

The Denver Nuggets look to carry the momentum from an impressive win Monday into Wednesday’s contest against the Washington Wizards, who are still barely in contention for a play-in tournament spot in the East. Washington is on a four-game losing streak and needs to turn things around quick to keep its slim postseason hopes alive.

The Nuggets are 6-point favorites per DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 229.5.

Nuggets vs. Wizards, 7:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Nuggets -6

Denver has been on fire lately, winning five of the last seven games. However, the Nuggets are just 3-4 ATS in that span. The Wizards are truly slumping right now and have not covered in their last four losses. Take the superior team to win and cover in this one.

Over/Under: Over 229.5

The Nuggets have gone 3-3 on overs with one push in the last seven, but the Wizards have hit the over in their last seven games. This total isn’t high enough to feel comfortable taking the under, even as Denver’s defense has improved since the All-Star break.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.