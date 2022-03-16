Pick against the spread, over/under for Mavericks vs. Nets on Wednesday

The Dallas Mavericks meet the Brooklyn Nets in a nationally televised contest Wednesday, with both teams looking to keep their winning streaks going. The Nets will be without Kyrie Irving, who set a personal and franchise career high with 60 points in Tuesday’s win.

Dallas is a 2.5-point favorite according to DraftKings Sportsbook and the total is set at 221.5.

Mavericks vs. Nets, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Mavericks -2.5 (-115)

No Irving is already is tough for the Nets, who had 10 active players Tuesday with the star guard. Throw in the second night of a back-to-back game and this has the makings of a letdown performance. Kevin Durant could explode after taking much of yesterday’s game off, but the Mavericks are playing well and have gotten more rest as they last played Sunday. Take the road team in this game.

Over/Under: Under 221.5

The Nets are actually averaging similar point totals at home and on the road, even with Irving’s limited playing status. Brooklyn is averaging 112.5 points per game on zero days rest. Meanwhile, the Mavericks have been in a bit of a scoring slump and have put up 108.2 points per game over the last 10 contests. The under seems to be the better play here, even with the total coming in a bit lower than expected.

