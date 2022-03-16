Pick against the spread, over/under for Bulls vs. Jazz on Wednesday

The Chicago Bulls head to Salt Lake City Wednesday to take on the Utah Jazz with both teams looking to bounce back from recent defeats. The Bulls are still within striking distance of the top seed in the East, while the Jazz have slipped into a tie for fourth with the Mavericks in the West.

Utah is a 6-point favorite per DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 224.

Bulls vs. Jazz, 9:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Bulls +6 (-115)

Zach LaVine is probable, so the Bulls should be at 100 percent with their available players. The Jazz are a strong home team but have struggled of late with a 6-4 record in the last 10. Chicago’s backcourt matches up well with Utah, and Alex Caruso’s return helps the Bulls defensively. The Jazz could still take this game, but it’ll be a close contest.

Over/Under: Over 224

The Bulls are averaging 110.6 points per game in the last 10, while the Jazz sit at 114.3 points per game in the same span. Both teams have had some injury issues during that time but should be at full capacity Wednesday night. Even with the current funk, look for both these offenses to score enough points for the over to hit.

