Pick against the spread, over/under for Celtics vs. Warriors on Wednesday

The Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors face off Wednesday in a matchup of two of the hottest teams in their respective conference. The Celtics are 7-3 in their last 10 games as they push for a top-4 seed while the Warriors are on a four-game win streak and got star forward Draymond Green back. Andrew Wiggins is listed as questionable for Golden State.

The Warriors are 2-point favorites per DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 219.5.

Celtics vs. Warriors, 10:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Warriors -2

Even with Green on a minutes limit and Wiggins questionable, the Warriors are deserving favorites here. Stephen Curry is starting to find his MVP form again, while Klay Thompson and Jordan Poole are coming off some strong performances of late. Even with Jayson Tatum making a MVP charge late, the Celtics don’t have enough defensively to match Golden State’s depth. The Warriors are 29-7 at home, so expect them to keep that winning run going and also cover the spread.

Over/Under: Over 219.5

The Warriors are averaging 119.4 points per game in the last five, while the Celtics are putting up 113.4 points. Golden State has only gone over in one of its last four games, but the Celtics have hit the over in three of the last five. Given the recent performances, offensive stars on display and a relatively low total, the over is the play here.

