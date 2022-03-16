Pick against the spread, over/under for Raptors vs. Clippers on Wednesday

The Toronto Raptors (38-30) will face off against the Los Angeles Clippers (36-35) at Crypto.com Arena on Wednesday night. Tipoff is set for 10:30 p.m. ET.

The Raptors are coming off a 114-103 win over the Lakers on Monday night, so the good news for the visitors is they didn’t have to travel between these two contests. They’re now riding a four-game winning streak, closing in on the No. 6 seed Cleveland Cavaliers as they’re just a game behind.

The Clippers are coming off a 120-111 loss to the Cavs on Monday, as they fall to just 2-3 in their last five outings. Ivica Zubac led the team with 24 points and 14 rebounds, as Terance Mann also turned in a double-double with 18 points and 10 boards.

DraftKings Sportsbook has the Raptors favored by two points on the road, priced at -125 on the moneyline. The Clips come in at +105 while the point total is set at 215.5.

Raptors vs. Clippers, 10:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Raptors -2 (-105)

Toronto will be looking for its fifth straight win as they look to put in a repeat performance at Crypto.com Arena tonight. The Clippers still find themselves struggling without the help of their two best players, Paul George (elbow) and Kawhi Leonard (knee). They’ll also be without the services of Norman Powell (foot).

The Raptors are surging in the Eastern Conference, now within just one game of the Cavs as they chase down homecourt advantage. The Bulls hold the fourth and final spot that offers the advantage, but they’re only three games ahead of the Raptors as of now.

The Clips sit firmly in eighth place, five and a half games ahead of the Lakers, but four and a half games behind the seventh-place Timberwolves. They’ll fight as much as they can to stay in the playoff picture, but it’s doubtful the Lakers will catch them anytime soon as they just keep turning in loss after loss.

Toronto has covered the spread in its last four games straight, which includes contests against formidable opponents like the Suns and the Nuggets. LA has failed to cover in their last two outings, while going 2-4 ATS in their last six. Raptors forward Pascal Siakam has been on top of his game recently, averaging 26.1 points per game through March, leaps and bounds ahead of his season-long average of 21.9.

Take the Raptors to win and cover this one, as I think they’ll continue their momentum and beat the Clippers comfortably on the road.

Over/Under: Under 215.5 (-110)

Both teams have fallen short of the over more often than not in their recent games. The over is 2-6 in the Raptors’ last eight games, while the Clippers have only gone over three times in that same stretch. Both teams have solid defenses, with the Raptors only allowing 107.3 points per game and the Clippers allowing 107.8 ppg from their opponents this season. Take the under.

