NASCAR schedule for Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500

NASCAR will be heading down south this weekend for the Folds of Honor Quik 500 at Atlanta Motor Speedway in Hampton, Georgia after spending the last two weekends out west.

Last weekend, Chase Briscoe won the Ruoff Mortgage 500 at Phoenix Raceway, defeating Ross Chastain and Tyler Reddick. The Folds of Honor Quik 500 is scheduled for Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET and will be televised on FOX. It will also be streamed on the FOX Sports App.

Ryan Blaney and Kyle Larson (+1000) are the favorites to win this weekend at Atlanta Motor Speedway, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. Meanwhile, Briscoe has longshot odds to win this weekend at +1800 odds.

The Nalley Cars 250 (Xfinity Series) is scheduled for Saturday at 5 p.m. ET and will be televised on FS1. The Fr8 208 (Camping World Truck Series) is scheduled for Saturday afternoon and will be televised at 2:30 p.m. ET on FS1.

Below here are the schedules for the Honor QuikTrip 500, Nalley Cars 250, and Fr8 208 races. All times below are ET.

Friday, March 18

3 p.m. ET — Camping World Truck Series practice — FS1, FOX Sports App

4 p.m. ET — Xfinity Series practice — FS1, FOX Sports App

5 p.m. ET — NASCAR Cup Series practice — FS1, FOX Sports App

Saturday, March 19

10:30 a.m. ET — Camping World Truck Series qualifying — FS1, FS2, FOX Sports App

11:30 a.m. ET — Xfinity Series qualifying — FS1, FOX Sports App

12:30 a.m. ET — NASCAR Cup Series qualifying — FS1, FOX Sports App

2:30 p.m. ET — Fr8 208, Camping World Truck Series — FS1, FOX Sports App

5 p.m. ET — Nalley Cars 250, Xfinity Series — FS1, FOX Sports App

Sunday, March 20

3 p.m. ET — Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500, NASCAR Cup Series — FOX, FOX Sports App