Arizona Cardinals’ grade through start of free agency

The Arizona Cardinals appeared to be the NFC’s top seed for much of the 2021 season before injuries to key players dragged them into the wild-card round. The Cardinals lost in the playoffs to the eventual Super Bowl champions Los Angeles Rams, beginning an offseason of decisions and drama. Here’s a look at what the Cardinals have done so far in free agency, along with grades for the moves.

Cardinals players added (as of March 15)

Arizona brought TE Zach Ertz and RB James Conner back on decent extensions, while also inking backup QB Colt McCoy to a two-year deal. The Cardinals also signed Michael Dogbe and Dennis Gardeck on the defensive side of the ball.

Cardinals players lost (as of March 15)

With WR Christian Kirk getting a massive payday, the Cardinals were in no position to retain him. RB Chase Edmonds also departs as he goes to the Dolphins. We don’t know the status of Chandler Jones, A.J. Green, Robert Alford and Malcolm Butler but those are all players the Cardinals likely would want back in the mix.

Grade so far

B+: All these moves are relative with uncertainty surrounding Kyler Murray’s future but we should probably assume he’s back for the 2022 season. The Ertz and Conner extensions didn’t break the bank, so Arizona can still make moves. Rondale Moore can take Kirk’s role, while the team can find a replacement for Edmonds’ role in the draft. There’s still some work to be done with key players but the Cardinals can say this has been a successful offseason so far. — March 15