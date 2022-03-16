Buffalo Bills’ grade through start of free agency

The defending AFC East champion Buffalo Bills entered into free agency this week with not a lot of needs, but had a bunch of notable unrestricted free agents on both sides of the ball. Buffalo lost in the AFC Divisional Round to the Kansas City Chiefs in an overtime thriller that saw them score a ton of points, but gave up over 30 points. Below we’ll take a look at who the Bills have signed in free agency and former players who departed.

Bills players added (as of March 15)

The Bills signed both veteran running back J.D. McKissic and defensive tackle Tim Settle to team-friendly two-year deals to provide depth on offense and defense. Then Buffalo made an addition to the offensive line with the signing of Roger Saffold. They also re-signed wide receivers Isaiah McKenzie, Jake Kumerow, center Mitch Morse, and defensive back Siran Neal.

Bills players lost (as of March 15)

As expected, the Bills lost backup quarterback Mitchell Trubisky in free agency, who signed a two-year deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Buffalo will either find a backup in free agency or draft a young quarterback late in the the draft. The Bills also saw offensive lineman Jon Feliciano and defensive lineman Harrison Phillips depart in free agency.

Grade so far

B: The Bills made some solid upgrades on both sides of the ball with McKissic and Settle in the first week of free agency. McKissic gives Buffalo’s offense a pass catching option out of the backfield, while Settle will replace Phillips who signed with the Minnesota Vikings. It will be interesting to see what the Bills do at the third wide receiver spot as Emmanuel Sanders is a free agent and Cole Beasley could be traded. — March 15