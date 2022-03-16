Cincinnati Bengals’ grade through start of free agency

The Cincinnati Bengals fell just short in Super Bowl 56 last month, losing by three points to the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. It was not an ideal way to end a magical season, but it gave hope and laid the foundation on what could be in store for the future. Cincinnati did not waste any time on upgrading their offensive line in free agency, which should help out Joe Burrow immediately. Below we’ll take a look at who the Bills have signed in free agency and former players who departed.

Bengals players added (as of March 15)

Cincinnati made it a point of emphasis in free agency to protect their franchise quarterback in Burrow. The Bengals signed offensive guard Alex Cappa to a four-year deal and offensive lineman Ted Karras to a three-year deal. Then on defense, they re-signed defensive tackle B.J. Hill and gave standout Jessie Bates the franchise tag.

Bengals players lost (as of March 15)

The Bengals lost veteran tight end C.J. Uzomah, who played an integral role in their offense last season, to the New York Jets. Drew Sample would be Cincy’s starter heading into next season, if they don’t sign anybody in free agency. Larry Ogunjobi also left in free agency, but they filled the void with the re-signing of Hill.

Grade so far

B+: The Bengals have done a great job of addressing their most pressing need that plagued them in the regular season and playoffs. Both Cappa and Karras should help alleviate the pressure off of Burrow. They will need to get themselves another tight end, but they can get that in free agency or the NFL Draft. — March 15