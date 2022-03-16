Dallas Cowboys’ grade through start of free agency

The Dallas Cowboys are coming off yet another disappointing playoff loss from the 2021 season and already made some big changes to the roster. The Cowboys are likely to replicate their regular-season success due to their division, but this team will ultimately continue to be judged by its playoff performance. Here’s a look at how the Cowboys have operated in free agency so far, and what those moves mean for the team.

Cowboys players added (as of March 15)

Dallas was able to lock up WR Michael Gallup, DE DeMarcus Lawrence and TE Dalton Schultz, with the last guy receiving the franchise tag. The Cowboys also signed safety Malik Hooker and long snapper Jake McQuaide.

Cowboys players lost (as of March 15)

The big loss for Dallas was WR Amari Cooper, who went to the Cleveland Browns for essentially a fifth-round pick. The Cowboys and Browns exchanged sixth-round picks as part of the deal as well. DE Randy Gregory and WR Cedrick Wilson are also out after getting big deals from the Broncos and Dolphins, respectively. The big names left for the Cowboys to address are LB Leighton Vander Esch and S Jayron Kearse.

Grade so far

C+: Gallup only played nine games last season, so the financial commitment is sizable considering he’s expected to take Cooper’s role. The Cowboys got a poor return for the star receiver in terms of draft capital, so that factors into this grade. Lawrence was the priority over Gregory, and Schultz is coming off a career year and needed to be brought back. Wilson is replaceable through the draft, but choosing Gallup over Cooper for what appears to be purely financial reasons is tough to get past.