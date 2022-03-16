Denver Broncos grade through start of free agency

Before the formal start of free agency, the Denver Broncos made the biggest move of the offseason. Russell Wilson, a Super Bowl-winning quarterback and nine-time Pro Bowler, agreed to waive his no-trade clause to allow the Seattle Seahawks to send him to the Mile High City for a package of draft picks and players. Though the trade doesn’t become official until the beginning of the new league year, it opened numerous doors for the Broncos once the contract-negotiation period kicked off on March 14.

Broncos players added (as of March 15)

Wilson, of course, headlines the list of acquisitions. Soon after, the Broncos added interior defensive lineman D.J. Jones and edge rusher Randy Gregory to the mix. The latter nearly signed with the Dallas Cowboys, but a contract snafu led to Gregory agreeing to terms with Denver instead.

Broncos players lost (as of March 15)

As part of the Wilson trade, the Broncos waved goodbye to tight end Noah Fant, defensive lineman Shelby Harris, and quarterback Drew Lock. Teddy Bridgewater, who started under center for most of Denver’s games last season, left to join the Miami Dolphins.

Grade so far

B+: The Broncos have floundered in the years since Peyton Manning retired, cycling through one pedestrian quarterback after another. Wilson arrives with valid concerns regarding how his play has fallen off the past two seasons, but he will undoubtedly elevate the offense. Adding Jones and Gregory to the defense will help Denver keep pace in the all-time arms race going down in the AFC West.