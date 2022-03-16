Detroit Lions’ grade through start of free agency

The Detroit Lions did not have the best season under first year head coach Dan Campbell as they went 3-13-1. However, you could not tell that the Lions were a three-win team because they were competitive in most of their games. Detroit wants to build off what they done in 2021 and that starts in the offseason (free agency and draft). Below we’ll take a look at who the Lions have signed and players who have departed the motor city.

Lions players added (as of March 15)

The Lions brought back a lot of their guys from last season as they re-signed Tim Boyle, Kalif Raymond, Josh Reynolds, Charles Harris, Alex Anzalone, and Tracy Walker. Reynolds was a nice addition midseason as he gave them another receiving option outside of rookie Amon-Ra St. Brown.

Speaking of receivers, the Lions signed free agent DJ Chark to a one-year prove-it deal. The 25-year-old wideout missed most of last season because of a fractured ankle. But when he’s healthy, Chark has the speed to stretch the field.

Lions players lost (as of March 15)

Detroit has not lost anybody in free agency, despite have four players who are unrestricted.

Grade so far

B-: The Lions haven’t made a ton of splashes in free agency, but re-signing most of their guys is huge. Out of all the players they re-signed, Walker is the only one, who received a four-year deal. Chark should help out the offense and give defense something else to key on, outside of St. Brown and standout tight end T.J. Hockenson. The Lions need to get them a playmaker or two at cornerback, especially with Jeff Okudah rehabbing from injury. But I would expect them to do most of their damage during the draft. — March 15