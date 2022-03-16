Green Bay Packers’ grade through start of free agency

The Green Bay Packers once again fell short of the Super Bowl, and this defeat will sting more than previous disappointments largely because the team’s offensive stars failed to show up. The Packers went into the offseason with uncertainty surrounding MVP Aaron Rodgers and WR Davante Adams, while also having to deal with being nearly $50 million over the salary cap. Here’s what the Packers have done in free agency so far.

Packers players added (as of March 15)

Green Bay put the franchise tag on Adams, who has said he will hold out if he doesn’t get a long-term deal. That’s the next order of business on that front. The Packers got Rodgers back on a massive contract, while also signed Preston Smith and De’Vondre Campbell to deals. WR Allen Lazard, who has developed a nice rapport with Rodgers, got a second-round RFA tender.

Packers players lost (as of March 15)

With the cap situation, the Packers had to make some tough calls. Za’Darius Smith and Billy Turner are out, while the team is working to keep CB Rasul Douglas. It appears speedy WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling will also be going elsewhere in 2022, as his price point will be outside Green Bay’s range.

Grade so far

B: If we consider Rodgers a free agent add, then this would be an A+ given how the last few years have transpired between the quarterback and team. Adams’ situation is still unresolved, because the wide receiver will not play under the franchise tag. Campbell’s deal is nice, but the financial commitment to Preston Smith is questionable given the potential cap savings and the emergence of Rashan Gary. Losing Turner is tough but the Packers have shown they can successfully evaluate good offensive linemen. If Douglas stays, this grade will get bumped up a bit.