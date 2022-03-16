NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament 2022: How to watch the First Four via live stream

Selection Sunday has come and gone and the field for the 2022 NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament has been set! For the first time ever, the field of teams has been expanded to 68 teams, with the four play-in games below added to have the men’s tournament and women’s tournament use the same bracket and procedure

And the action gets started on Wednesday, March 16th with the start of the play-in games four the last four at-large and bottom four automatic bid schools.. The First Four for the 2022 NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament will air live on ESPNU and ESPN2. If you prefer to watch the game via live stream, you can catch the action on WatchESPN and the ESPN app as long as you have a valid cable log-in.

Here’s a look at the schedule for the First Four in the 2022 March Madness Tournament. All odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Women’s First Four schedule: Wednesday, March 16

7:00 p.m. ET — No. 16 UIW vs. No. 16 Howard

Channel: ESPNU

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

Odds: Howard -8.5, O/U 120.5

First-round matchup: vs. No. 1 South Carolina

9:00 p.m. — No. 11 Dayton vs. No. 11 DePaul

Channel: ESPNU

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

Odds: DePaul -3, O/U 153.5

First-round matchup: vs. No. 6 Georgia

First Four schedule: Thursday, March 17

7:00 p.m. ET — No. 16 Longwood vs. No. 16 Mount St. Mary’s

Channel: ESPN2

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

Odds: Longwood -4.5, O/U 135.5

First-round matchup: vs. No. 1 NC State

9:00 p.m. — No. 11 Florida State vs. No. 11 Missouri State

Channel: ESPN2

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

Odds: Missouri State -1.5, O/U 121.5

First-round matchup: vs. No. 6 Ohio State