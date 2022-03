Start time & TV channel for every first round game in the 2022 NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament

Selection Sunday has come and gone and the field for the 2022 NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament has been set! For the first time ever, the field of teams has been expanded to 68 teams. Four play-in games were added, giving the women’s tournament the same format the men’s tournament has used since 2011.

The action gets started on Wednesday, March 16th with the start of the play-in games on the campus of the best seeded team at each four-team first and second round site.

Here’s how the first week of the tournament will air on television, including start times and television channels. All times listed are in ET.

First Four schedule, Wednesday, March 16

7:00 p.m. ET — No. 16 UIW vs. No. 16 Howard — ESPNU

9:00 p.m. — No. 11 Dayton vs. No. 11 DePaul — ESPNU

First Four schedule, Thursday, March 17

7:00 p.m. ET — No. 16 Longwood vs. No. 16 Mount St. Mary’s — ESPN2

9:00 p.m. ET — No. 11 Florida State vs. No. 11 Missouri State — ESPNU

First-round schedule, Friday, March 18

11:30 a.m. ET — No. 8 Miami (Fla.) vs. No. 9 South Florida — ESPN2

1:30 p.m. ET — No. 7 Colorado vs. No. 10 Creighton — ESPNEWS

1:30 p.m. ET — No. 7 Ole Miss vs. No. 10 South Dakota — ESPN2

2:00 p.m. ET — No. 1 South Carolina vs. No. 16 UIW/Howard — ESPN

2:30 p.m. ET— No. 5 Virginia Tech vs. No. 12 Florida Gulf Coast— ESPNU

3:30 p.m. ET — No. 8 Nebraska vs. No. 9 Gonzaga — ESPNEWS

3:30 p.m. ET — No. 2 Baylor vs. No. 15 Hawaii — ESPN2

4:00 p.m. ET — No. 2 Iowa vs. No. 15 Illinois State — ESPN

5:00 p.m. ET — No. 4 Maryland vs. No. 13 Delaware — ESPNU

5:30 p.m. ET — No. 7 Utah vs. No. 10 Arkansas — ESPNEWS

6:00 p.m. ET — No. 1 Louisville vs. No. 16 Albany — ESPN2

7:30 p.m. ET — No. 6 Georgia vs. No. 11 Dayton/DePaul — ESPNEWS

7:30 p.m. ET — No. 8 Kansas vs. No. 9 Georgia Tech — ESPNU

8:00 p.m. ET — No. 2 Texas vs. No. 15 Fairfield — ESPN2

10:00 p.m. ET — No. 3 Iowa State vs. No. 14 UT Arlington — ESPNU

10:00 p.m. ET — No. 1 Stanford vs. No. 16 Montana State — ESPN2

First-round schedule, Saturday, March 19

11:30 a.m. ET — No. 8 Washington State vs. No. 9 Kansas State — ESPN2

1:00 p.m. ET — No. 2 UConn vs. No. 15 Mercer — ABC

1:00 p.m. ET — No. 6 BYU vs. No. 11 Villanova — ESPNEWS

1:30 p.m. ET — No. 3 Indiana vs. No. 14 Charlotte — ESPN2

2:00 p.m. ET — No. 1 NC State vs. No. 16 Mount St. Mary’s/Longwood — ESPN2

2:30 p.m. ET — No. 6 Ohio State vs. No. 11 Florida State/Missouri State — ESPNU

3:00 p.m. ET — No. 4 Tennessee vs. No. 13 Buffalo — ABC

3:30 p.m. ET — No. 3 Michigan vs. No. 14 American — ESPN2

3:30 p.m. ET — No. 7 UCF vs. No. 10 Florida — ESPNEWS

4:00 p.m. ET — No. 6 Kentucky vs. No. 11 Princeton — ESPN

5:00 p.m. ET — No. 3 LSU vs. No. 14 Jackson State — ESPNU

5:30 p.m. ET — No. 5 Oregon vs. No. 12 Belmont — ESPN2

7:30 p.m. ET — No. 5 North Carolina vs. No. 12 Stephen F. Austin — ESPNEWS

7:30 p.m. ET — No. 5 Notre Dame vs. No. 12 UMass — ESPN2

10:00 p.m. ET — No. 4 Arizona vs. No. 13 UNLV — ESPN2

10:00 p.m. ET — No. 4 Oklahoma vs. No. 13 IUPUI