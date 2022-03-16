Miami Dolphins grade through start of free agency

While the controversial firing of head coach Brian Flores and subsequent lawsuit have come to define the Miami Dolphins’ offseason, the team has largely avoided any headline-grabbing moves. The Dolphins hired San Francisco 49ers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel as Flores’ replacement and applied the franchise tag to tight end Mike Gesicki, decisions made with an eye on squeezing better play out of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Likewise, their early additions in free agency have come almost exclusively on offense, though at least one provides some insurance in the event Tagovailoa doesn’t demonstrate improvement under the new coaching staff.

Dolphins players added (as of March 15)

Looking to fill the offense will playmakers, the Dolphins agreed to deals with running back Chase Edmonds and wide receiver Cedrick Wilson Jr. while re-signing wideout Preston Williams. Miami also added starting offensive lineman Connor Williams which should help address their protection concerns. And while Tagovailoa will open as the starter under center, the acquisition of veteran quarterback Teddy Bridgewater gives the team a capable backup.

Dolphins players lost (as of March 15)

As of yet, the Dolphins haven’t seen their pending free agents agree to deals with other teams. Will Fuller remains available, though the investments made in the receiving corps seem to suggest he will ultimately depart. The same applies to Jacoby Brissett who seems superfluous following the agreement for Bridgewater.

Grade so far

B: McDaniel had numerous opportunities to watch Edmonds up close over the past few seasons when the 49ers played the Arizona Cardinals, and his arrival provides some spark to both the ground attack and the passing game. Wilson, though less heralded, often came up big when the Dallas Cowboys needed him and appears ready for a larger role. Connor Williams won’t fix the offensive line by himself, but he provides comes off his finest season as a pro and should solidify one of the guard spots. And given Tagovailoa’s inconsistencies, Bridgewater gives the new staff a viable Plan B. Most importantly, none of the deals seem like massive overpayments nor do any of them truly tie Miami to the players for more than a year or two.