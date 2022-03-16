New York Jets grade through start of free agency

The New York Jets have been very active in free agency just a few days in as the team desperately trying to improve on their 4-13 record from 2021.

It was clear from the jump that New York would be a big player in free agency, They made plenty of re-signings, making sure their projected free agents don’t leave and have also signed a few big-name players from around the NFL.

Jets players added

The Jets came right out of the gate and signed Pro Bowl offensive lineman Laken Tomlinson who instantly makes the team’s offensive line significantly better and was probably the biggest guard available on the free-agent market this offseason. They also nabbed a big playmaker from the AFC champions, signing tight end CJ Uzomah from the Cincinnati Bengals. They also were able to keep WR Braxton Berrios around, who really emerged as a solid target in 2021 for Zach Wilson.

On the defensive side, they brought in safety Jordan Whitehead from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who should slot right in after another safety has left the team in free agency.

Jets players lost

New York added a ton of talent to help improve the overall quality of the roster. However, free agency wasn’t without its casualties for Gang Green. They saw run stuffing DT Folorunso Fatukasi sign with Jacksonville and the best safety on the roster when he’s healthy, Marcus Maye, headed off to New Orleans.

Grade so far

The loss of Fatukasi and Maye definitely hurts, but what they did elsewhere is really really good. The addition of Tomlinson might go down as one of the best free agent signings this offseason and giving Wilson a new target in Uzomah to pair with Berrios should hopefully do wonders for the second-year QB.

Grade: B+