Seattle Seahawks grade through start of free agency

The Seattle Seahawks have had one of the most interesting offseasons across the NFL, seeing legendary franchise quarterback Russell Wilson traded away to the Denver Broncos right before the legal tampering period began.

The new league year opens up Wednesday afternoon and so far outside of the trade for Wilson, which yielded a pretty haul in return from Denver, the Birds haven’t made many outside signings and have only seen a couple of players head elsewhere to continue their careers.

Seahawks players added

The only true free agent signing Seattle has added so far has been DB Artie Burns from the Chicago Bears. He’ll add depth behind Quandre Diggs, who re-signed with the team for $40 million over three years. Even though he’s not a new addition, he’s probably the biggest move the Seahawks have made during free agency, outside of the obvious blockbuster trade.

Speaking of that trade, Seattle added tight end Noah Fant and QB Drew Lock in exchange for Wilson, as well as DL Shelby Harris. Fant has been a fantastic tight end during his career, which makes it a bit odd that Seattle re-signed Will Dissly, who was set to hit the open market, for $24 million.

Seahawks players lost

Obviously, Wilson is the elephant in the room, but he left via trade, not free agency, so that’s analysis for a different article. The Hawks lost reserve offensive lineman Jamarco Jones to the Tennessee Titans. He started just seven games over three seasons in Seattle. Defensive back DJ Reed has moved on to the New York Jets, which is probably the team’s biggest loss so far. He has two picks in each of the last two seasons.

Grade so far

They haven’t done a ton to outwardly make the team better. They were able to keep a few key playmakers around by re-signing them, particularly Diggs, but outside of that, the free-agent signings have been unremarkable.

Grade: C