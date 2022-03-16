Tampa Bay Buccaneers grade through start of free agency

An offseason that began as the end of the Tom Brady era turned on a dime just before the start of free agency. The seven-time champion quarterback reversed his decision to retire, informing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers of his intent to return with enough time for the team to reinforce the roster. Now, the Bucs will take another run at the Super Bowl.

Buccaneers players added (as of March 15)

Though not technically additions, center Ryan Jensen and cornerback Carlton Davis opted to sign new deals with the Buccaneers after Brady announced his return. Tampa Bay also acquired veteran guard Shaquille Mason from the New England Patriots for a fifth-round pick.

Buccaneers players lost (as of March 15)

Both of the Buccaneers’ starting guards — Ali Marpet and Alex Cappa — have departed Tampa. Marpet announced his retirement earlier in the offseason while Cappa agreed to a multi-year deal with the defending AFC champions, the Cincinnati Bengals. Starting safety Jordan Whitehead and reserve receiver Justin Watson also left to join the New York Jets and Kansas City Chiefs, respectively.

Grade so far

B+: Holding onto Brady’s starting center and the team’s top corner represented huge wins for the Buccaneers as both had no shortage of options on the open market. Losing Marpet and Cappa hurts, but landing Mason — who blocked for Brady in New England — takes away some of the sting. The Bucs can address their other holes in the draft if value options don’t materialize in free agency.