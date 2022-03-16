Andrew Wiggins, LeBron James, Zach LaVine headline NBA injury report for Wednesday, March 16

After a light Tuesday slate, Wednesday’s NBA schedule has 12 games on tap. Here’s a look at the injury report for those games, along with the relevant fantasy and betting implications.
NBA Injury Report: March 16
Atlanta Hawks vs. Charlotte Hornets
John Collins (finger, foot) questionable
Danilo Gallinari (Achilles) TBD
Collins and Gallinari could be out, which would elevate Clint Capela and Onyeka Okungwu in fantasy/DFS formats.
Philadelphia 76ers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers
Rajon Rondo (foot) OUT
With Rondo out, Darius Garland and Brandon Goodwin will be the primary point guards for the Cavaliers in this game.
Denver Nuggets vs. Washington Wizards
Aaron Gordon (illness) questionable
JaMychal Green (wrist) probable
Gordon is questionable, while Green is probable. If the former sits, Jeff Green will be the likely replacement in the lineup.
Dallas Mavericks vs. Brooklyn Nets
Reggie Bullock (personal) OUT
Bullock is out, which means peripheral players Jalen Brunson and Dorian Finney-Smith get elevated in fantasy/DFS lineups.
Seth Curry (ankle) questionable
Cam Thomas (back) questionable
Curry and Thomas missed Tuesday’s game, so we’ll see if they play Wednesday with some rest.
Portland Trail Blazers vs. New York Knicks
No notable day-to-day injuries for either team at this time.
Phoenix Suns vs. Houston Rockets
Cameron Johnson (quad) TBD
Johnson has missed time with this injury, so he’s likely to still be out. Look for Mikal Bridges and Jae Crowder to continue getting heavy minutes with him out.
Eric Gordon (knee) questionable
If Gordon sits, Jalen Green and Kevin Porter Jr. would be the filler options in fantasy/DFS contests.
Los Angeles Lakers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
LeBron James (knee) questionable
Talen Horton-Tucker (ankle) probable
James should be good to go, and Horton-Tucker should be available as well. It’s hard to tell who’s worth rostering outside of The King in this Lakers team.
Anthony Edwards (knee) probable
Patrick Beverley (ear) questionable
Edwards should be playing, while Beverley is questionable. If he sits, look for D’Angelo Russell to be the big beneficiary.
Oklahoma City Thunder vs. San Antonio Spurs
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (ankle) questionable
If SGA misses out Wednesday, the Thunder will likely deploy Tre Mann and Aleksej Pokusevski as the primary ball handlers. Josh Giddey remains out for OKC.
Chicago Bulls vs. Utah Jazz
Zach LaVine (knee) probable
LaVine’s knee has been unpredictable so in the event this situation goes south, Ayo Dosunmu and Coby White would be elevated in fantasy/DFS lineups.
Boston Celtics vs. Golden State Warriors
Andrew Wiggins (illness) questionable
Andre Iguodala (back) OUT
Gary Payton II (knee) OUT
Wiggins is questionable, so Jonathan Kuminga could be worth holding onto in the event the starter gets ruled out. Jordan Poole remains a nice play as well for Golden State.
Toronto Raptors vs. Los Angeles Clippers
Fred VanVleet (knee) questionable
OG Anunoby (finger) doubtful
VanVleet is questionable, while Anunoby comes back on the day-to-day report as doubtful. Gary Trent Jr. and Scottie Barnes are the respective replacement plays for the two guys, with the latter having more immediate value since Anunoby is unlikely to play.