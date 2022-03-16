Andrew Wiggins, LeBron James, Zach LaVine headline NBA injury report for Wednesday, March 16

After a light Tuesday slate, Wednesday’s NBA schedule has 12 games on tap. Here’s a look at the injury report for those games, along with the relevant fantasy and betting implications.

NBA Injury Report: March 16

John Collins (finger, foot) questionable

Danilo Gallinari (Achilles) TBD

Collins and Gallinari could be out, which would elevate Clint Capela and Onyeka Okungwu in fantasy/DFS formats.

Rajon Rondo (foot) OUT

With Rondo out, Darius Garland and Brandon Goodwin will be the primary point guards for the Cavaliers in this game.

Aaron Gordon (illness) questionable

JaMychal Green (wrist) probable

Gordon is questionable, while Green is probable. If the former sits, Jeff Green will be the likely replacement in the lineup.

Reggie Bullock (personal) OUT

Bullock is out, which means peripheral players Jalen Brunson and Dorian Finney-Smith get elevated in fantasy/DFS lineups.

Seth Curry (ankle) questionable

Cam Thomas (back) questionable

Curry and Thomas missed Tuesday’s game, so we’ll see if they play Wednesday with some rest.

No notable day-to-day injuries for either team at this time.

Cameron Johnson (quad) TBD

Johnson has missed time with this injury, so he’s likely to still be out. Look for Mikal Bridges and Jae Crowder to continue getting heavy minutes with him out.

Eric Gordon (knee) questionable

If Gordon sits, Jalen Green and Kevin Porter Jr. would be the filler options in fantasy/DFS contests.

LeBron James (knee) questionable

Talen Horton-Tucker (ankle) probable

James should be good to go, and Horton-Tucker should be available as well. It’s hard to tell who’s worth rostering outside of The King in this Lakers team.

Anthony Edwards (knee) probable

Patrick Beverley (ear) questionable

Edwards should be playing, while Beverley is questionable. If he sits, look for D’Angelo Russell to be the big beneficiary.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (ankle) questionable

If SGA misses out Wednesday, the Thunder will likely deploy Tre Mann and Aleksej Pokusevski as the primary ball handlers. Josh Giddey remains out for OKC.

Zach LaVine (knee) probable

LaVine’s knee has been unpredictable so in the event this situation goes south, Ayo Dosunmu and Coby White would be elevated in fantasy/DFS lineups.

Andrew Wiggins (illness) questionable

Andre Iguodala (back) OUT

Gary Payton II (knee) OUT

Wiggins is questionable, so Jonathan Kuminga could be worth holding onto in the event the starter gets ruled out. Jordan Poole remains a nice play as well for Golden State.

Fred VanVleet (knee) questionable

OG Anunoby (finger) doubtful

VanVleet is questionable, while Anunoby comes back on the day-to-day report as doubtful. Gary Trent Jr. and Scottie Barnes are the respective replacement plays for the two guys, with the latter having more immediate value since Anunoby is unlikely to play.