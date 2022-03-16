Pick against the spread, over/under for Rutgers-Notre Dame on Wednesday

The NCAA Tournament’s First Four rolls on as Rutgers and Notre Dame will do battle with a date with Alabama on the line for the winner.

Rutgers Scarlett Knights vs Notre Dame Fighting Irish (-1, 132)

Both teams have defensive deficiencies with Rutgers allowing 16.3 points per 100 possessions more when away from home but Notre Dame ranks 163rd in points allowed on a per possession basis with 11 more points allowed per 100 possessions in a road or neutral court environment.

The Fighting Irish do not give themselves second chances, ranking 330th out of 358 Division I teams in percentage of missed shots in which they rebound with their 17.7% road and neutral court rebound rate 345th nationally.

Rutgers will look to get the ball inside the arc on a Notre Dame defense that is 179th in the country in opponent 2-point shooting percentage with Ron Harper Jr. and Cliff Omoruyi combining for 27.4 points and 13.8 rebounds per game.

The Fighting Irish also fail to create turnovers, ranking 334th in the nation in percentage of defensive possessions that result in a turnover forced and is going against a Rutgers team that has turned the ball over on 13.2% of their possessions the last three games.

With clean possessions on offense and no fear of Notre Dame getting second chances points, Rutgers will get out of Dayton with a win and on to a date with Alabama.

The Play: Rutgers Moneyline

