 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Seiya Suzuki rumors: Japanese star signs five-year deal with Cubs, per reports

By David Fucillo
Outfielder Seiya Suzuki #51 of Team Japan hits a single in the sixth inning against Team United States during the gold medal game between Team United States and Team Japan on day fifteen of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Yokohama Baseball Stadium on August 07, 2021 in Yokohama, Kanagawa, Japan. Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Japanese baseball star Seiya Suzuki has signed a five-year deal with the Chicago Cubs, according to two Japanese language news sites (sanspo.com and tokyo-sports.com.jp). NBC Sports Chicago personality David Kaplan followed up with his own report of the news. Two of the three reports have it at $70 million, while sanspo.com said it was for 10 billion yen, which converts to $84,526,500. That latter figure might include the posting fee a team pays for Japanese free agents.

The 26-year old Suzuki has played for Hiroshima since 2021. Last season, he had a slash line of .317/.433/.639 with 38 home runs and 88 RBIs. In nine seasons with Hiroshima, he has won five Golden Glove Awards and earned five NPB All-Star appearances. He has two batting titles to his credit and has been voted the Best Nine Award the last six straight seasons.

Suzuki joins and outfield that was projected to start Ian Happ in left field, Rafael Ortega in center field, and Jason Heyward in right field. Clint Frazier is the projected DH with the National League switching to a permanent DH rule.

More From DraftKings Nation