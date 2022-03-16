Browns plan on releasing TE Austin Hooper, per report

The Cleveland Browns are cutting bait on tight end Austin Hooper after two seasons, per Jeremy Fowler. Hooper was given way too much in free agency for his skill level and shared plenty of snaps in the Browns multiple tight end sets. Add to that David Njoku getting the transition tag and the writing was on the wall.

Hooper will find suitors in the free agency market, but won’t find a contract like he had with the Browns. The Chargers are one team in need, but his ability should be valuable to any team in need at the position. He’s not going to be a playmaker, but can be a solid contributor.

Njoku will still need to share snaps with other tight ends, as the Browns use a lot of 2TE sets, but he’s the No. 1 guy now. Much will depend on how much they invest in wide receivers after letting Jarvis Landry go and trading for Amari Cooper.