Colts, Eagles and Titans propose overtime rule changes for 2022

Getting the NFL overtime rules to be as fair as possible has proven to be a tough task for the league. As it stands, the current rules give both teams the opportunity to possess the ball at least once in overtime unless the team that receives the overtime kickoff scores a touchdown on its first possession. The trouble there for many is that the winner of the coin toss can score a touchdown and the other team doesn’t get a chance to have the ball.

This offseason, there have been two proposals by teams to amend the rules. The first is a fairly simple amendment that would allow both teams to have at least one possession no matter if the other team scored a touchdown first. That has been set forth by the Eagles and Colts.

The second proposal by the Titans is a bit more strategy, as they would like to see a similar rule allowing both teams a possession, with one caveat, if the first OT possession ends in a touchdown AND a two point conversion, then that team would get the win and the other team wouldn’t get a chance at a possession.